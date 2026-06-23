U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aiden Cristner, a dog handler with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, poses for a photo during a family day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2026. The event provided Marines and their families an opportunity to foster community relations and strengthen unit cohesion by inviting family members to engage directly with Marine Corps training and equipment. Cristner is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)