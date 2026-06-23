U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jaysus Elliott, a small arms repairman with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, educates family members about the M2 .50-caliber heavy machine gun while participating in a family day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2026. The event provided Marines and their families an opportunity to foster community relations and strengthen unit cohesion by inviting family members to engage directly with Marine Corps training and equipment. Elliot is a native of New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)