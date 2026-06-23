U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Emily Jugens, left, Staff Sgt. Supakorn Imerb, center, both field artillery cannoneers, and 2nd Lt. Megan Miller, right, a field artillery officer, all with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, pose for a photo during a family day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2026. The event provided Marines and their families an opportunity to foster community relations and strengthen unit cohesion by inviting family members to engage directly with Marine Corps training and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)