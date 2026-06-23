U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps multipurpose canine with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, poses for a photo during a family day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2026. The event provided Marines and their families an opportunity to foster community relations and strengthen unit cohesion by inviting family members to engage directly with Marine Corps training and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)