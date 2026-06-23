U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Andrew Reed, a dog handler with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, explains the training a multipurpose canine experiences during a family day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2026. The event provided Marines and their families an opportunity to foster community relations and strengthen unit cohesion by inviting family members to engage directly with Marine Corps training and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)