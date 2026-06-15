405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles H. Loverude, incoming commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, cuts the cake as part of the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa change of command ceremony at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, June 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)