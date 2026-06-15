405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, outgoing commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa; U.S. Army Col. Ernest J. Lane II, commander, 405th Army Field Support Brigade; and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles H. Loverude, incoming commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, render salutes during the playing of the U.S. and Italian national anthems at the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa change of command ceremony Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, June 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)