405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, outgoing commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, passes the unit colors to U.S. Army Col Ernest J. Lane II commander , 405th Army Field Support Brigade during the change of command ceremony at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, June 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)