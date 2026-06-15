405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles H. Loverude, incoming commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa passes the unit colors to U.S. Army Msg. Rossi A. Harricharan assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, during the change of command ceremony at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, June 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)