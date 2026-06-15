405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Col. Ernest J. Lane II, commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, passes the organizational colors to incoming Army Field Support Battalion-Africa Commander Lt. Col. Charles H. Loverude during a change of command ceremony at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, June 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)