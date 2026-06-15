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    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 17]

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    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, outgoing commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa; U.S. Army Col. Ernest J. Lane II, commander, 405th Army Field Support Brigade; and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles H. Loverude, incoming commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, march toward colors during the change of command ceremony at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, June 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 04:53
    Photo ID: 9764806
    VIRIN: 260616-A-II094-1216
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.56 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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