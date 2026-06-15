405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, outgoing commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa; U.S. Army Col. Ernest J. Lane II, commander, 405th Army Field Support Brigade; and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles H. Loverude, incoming commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, march toward colors during the change of command ceremony at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, June 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 04:53
|Photo ID:
|9764806
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-II094-1216
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.56 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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