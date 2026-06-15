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    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 17]

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    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles H. Loverude, incoming commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, delivers a speech during the change of command ceremony at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, June 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 04:53
    Photo ID: 9764812
    VIRIN: 260616-A-II094-1224
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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