Date Taken: 06.09.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 04:53 Photo ID: 9764811 VIRIN: 260616-A-II094-1221 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.85 MB Location: LIVORNO, IT

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.