8th LRS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony King, incoming 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, receives a first salute from Maj. Ashley Bacon, 8th LRS director of operations, during the 8th LRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The first salute represents the official transfer of authority, mutual respect, and the assumption of the ultimate responsibility to lead the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)