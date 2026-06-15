8th LRS welcomes new commander

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Daniela King, wife of U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony King, incoming 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, and their daughter, Hazel, pose for a photo during the 8th LRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. Prior to coming to the Wolf Pack, King and his family were stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)