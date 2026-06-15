8th LRS welcomes new commander

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Service members and guests attend the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. Rooted in military tradition dating back to the Roman era, change of command ceremonies symbolize the formal transfer of authority and responsibility while reinforcing continuity of leadership, mission readiness and trust within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)