8th LRS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Stevens, left, outgoing 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, receives a final salute from Maj. Ashley Bacon, 8th LRS director of operations, during the 8th LRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)