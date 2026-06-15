8th LRS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Stevens, outgoing 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 8th LRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. After departing Kunsan AB, Stevens will continue her service at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)