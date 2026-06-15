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    8th LRS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 13]

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    8th LRS welcomes new commander

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Stevens, outgoing 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 8th LRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. After departing Kunsan AB, Stevens will continue her service at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 01:09
    Photo ID: 9764503
    VIRIN: 260618-F-ER993-1074
    Resolution: 5062x3375
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 8th LRS welcomes new commander [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    8th LRS welcomes new commander
    8th LRS welcomes new commander
    8th LRS welcomes new commander
    8th LRS welcomes new commander
    8th LRS welcomes new commander
    8th LRS welcomes new commander
    8th LRS welcomes new commander
    8th LRS welcomes new commander
    8th LRS welcomes new commander
    8th LRS welcomes new commander
    8th LRS welcomes new commander
    8th LRS welcomes new commander
    8th LRS welcomes new commander

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    Change of Cammand
    8th LRS
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