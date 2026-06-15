8th LRS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Frank, 8th Mission Support Group commander, receives the squadron guidon from Maj. Elizabeth Stevens, outgoing 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, during the 8th LRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the conclusion of Stevens' tenure as the squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9764510
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-ER993-1127
|Resolution:
|3529x3529
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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