8th LRS welcomes new commander

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Republic of Korea Air Force Lt. Col. Cho Hae-Kwang, Kunsan ROK Operations commander, presents a letter of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Stevens, outgoing 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, during the 8th LRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The transition of command reflects the installation's continued focus on readiness and deterrence as the 8th Fighter Wing supports combined operations alongside the Republic of Korea within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)