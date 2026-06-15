8th LRS welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony King, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron incoming commander, gives remarks during the 8th LRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. Change of command ceremonies symbolize the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)