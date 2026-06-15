U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony King, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron incoming commander, gives remarks during the 8th LRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. Change of command ceremonies symbolize the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9764520
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-ER993-1148
|Resolution:
|4357x2905
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th LRS welcomes new commander [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.