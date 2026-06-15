Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Capers, gives remarks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at Arlington, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Maj. Capers received the nation’s highest military decoration, after being upgraded from a Silver Star for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War in 1967. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 13:21
|Photo ID:
|9762183
|VIRIN:
|260619-M-PH706-5844
|Resolution:
|5864x3911
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Aiyana Bridges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.