Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, right, present a Medal of Honor flag to Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Capers, during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at Arlington, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Maj. Capers and Col. Ripley received the nation’s highest military decoration for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)