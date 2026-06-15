Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony

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Mr. Thomas Ripley gives remarks on behalf of his father, U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Ripley, during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at Arlington, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Col. Ripley was awarded the nation’s highest military decoration, posthumously, after being upgraded from a Navy Cross for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War in 1972. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)