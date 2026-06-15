Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony

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Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Capers, gives remarks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at Arlington, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Maj. Capers received the nation’s highest military decoration, after being upgraded from a Silver Star for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War in 1967. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)