Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, left, and the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, center, present a Medal of Honor flag to Mr. Thomas Ripley on behalf of his father, U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Ripley, during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at Arlington, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Maj. Capers and Col. Ripley received the nation’s highest military decoration for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)