Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony

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Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Capers, gives remarks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at Arlington, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Maj. Capers and Col. Ripley received the nation’s highest military decoration for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)