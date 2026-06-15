Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers remarks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Capers and Col. John Ripley at Arlington, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Maj. Capers and Col. Ripley received the nation’s highest military decoration for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)