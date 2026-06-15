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    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 13]

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    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges 

    Communication Directorate             

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, gives remarks during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at Arlington, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Maj. Capers and Col. Ripley received the nation’s highest military decoration for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 13:21
    Photo ID: 9762171
    VIRIN: 260619-M-PH706-1146
    Resolution: 4596x3065
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Aiyana Bridges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony

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    MOH, Medal of Honor, USMCNews, Marines

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