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    Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11. [Image 8 of 8]

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    Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Caleb Mild, commander presents flowers to his wife after assuming command of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Detachment 11, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 15, 2026. During military change of command ceremonies, flowers are presented to spouses and family members to honor their sacrifice, support, and welcome them to the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9757406
    VIRIN: 260615-F-DI245-1152
    Resolution: 3995x3995
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11. [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.
    Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.
    Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.
    Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.
    Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.
    Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.
    Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.
    Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.

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