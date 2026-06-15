U.S. Air Force Maj. Caleb Mild, commander presents flowers to his wife after assuming command of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Detachment 11, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 15, 2026. During military change of command ceremonies, flowers are presented to spouses and family members to honor their sacrifice, support, and welcome them to the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9757406
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-DI245-1152
|Resolution:
|3995x3995
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11. [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.