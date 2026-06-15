Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Caleb Mild, commander presents flowers to his wife after assuming command of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Detachment 11, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 15, 2026. During military change of command ceremonies, flowers are presented to spouses and family members to honor their sacrifice, support, and welcome them to the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)