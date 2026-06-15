Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Blake McCollum receives the Meritorious Service Medal during his change of command ceremony on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 15, 2026. McCollum relinquished command to Maj. Caleb Mild, commander, Detachment 11, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center shortly after. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)