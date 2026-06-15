Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Blake McCollum delivers his final remarks as Detachment 11 commander, Air Force Lifecycle management center during his change of command ceremony on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 15, 2026. Maj. Caleb Mild assumed command shortly after. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)