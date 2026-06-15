U.S. Air Force Maj. Blake McCollum delivers his final remarks as Detachment 11 commander, Air Force Lifecycle management center during his change of command ceremony on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 15, 2026. Maj. Caleb Mild assumed command shortly after. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9757398
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-DI245-1060
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11. [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.