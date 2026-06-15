U.S. Air Force Maj. Blake McCollum relinquishes command of Detachment 11, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, June 15, 2026 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Maj. Caleb Mild assumed command shortly after. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9757400
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-DI245-1110
|Resolution:
|5313x3542
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11. [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.