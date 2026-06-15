U.S. Air Force Maj. Caleb Mild, Detachment 11 commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center delivers his first remarks after assuming command at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 15, 2026. The change of command is a time-honored tradition representing the formal transfer of duty, authority and leadership for military organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9757402
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-DI245-1150
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11. [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.