Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Caleb Mild, Detachment 11 commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center delivers his first remarks after assuming command at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 15, 2026. The change of command is a time-honored tradition representing the formal transfer of duty, authority and leadership for military organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)