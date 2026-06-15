Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11.

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Caleb Mild assumes command of Detachment 11, Air Force Lifecycle Management center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 15, 2026. The change of command is a time-honored tradition representing the formal transfer of duty, authority and leadership for military organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)