U.S. Air Force Maj. Caleb Mild assumes command of Detachment 11, Air Force Lifecycle Management center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 15, 2026. The change of command is a time-honored tradition representing the formal transfer of duty, authority and leadership for military organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9757401
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-DI245-1118
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11. [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.