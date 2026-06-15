U.S. Air Force Col. Chadwick Steipp, Deputy Commander Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, delivers opening remarks during the Detachment 11 change of command ceremony, June 15, 2026. Maj. Blake McCollum relinquished command to Maj. Caleb Mild. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9757393
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-DI245-1027
|Resolution:
|5705x3803
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11. [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.