Date Taken: 06.15.2026 Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:53 Photo ID: 9757393 VIRIN: 260615-F-DI245-1027 Resolution: 5705x3803 Size: 3.54 MB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

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This work, Maj. Caleb Mild, Commander, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Det. 11. [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.