U.S. Air Force Maj. Erik Ritschard, 730th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute as commander during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 01:22
|Photo ID:
|9755304
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-LX373-1143
|Resolution:
|5083x3382
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 730 AMS Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.