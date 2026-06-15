U.S. Air Force Maj. Erik Ritschard, 730th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2026. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 01:22
|Photo ID:
|9755303
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-LX373-1137
|Resolution:
|5141x3421
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 730 AMS Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.