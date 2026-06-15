730 AMS Change of Command

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Cataleya Carlson, 515th Air Mobility Operations commander, presents a medal to Lt. Col. Shawn Cox, 730th Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)