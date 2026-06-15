(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    730 AMS Change of Command [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    730 AMS Change of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Cataleya Carlson, 515th Air Mobility Operations commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Shawn Cox, 730th Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2026. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 730 AMS from Lt. Col. Shawn Cox to Maj. Erik Ritschard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 01:22
    Photo ID: 9755298
    VIRIN: 260616-F-LX373-1031
    Resolution: 5504x3662
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 730 AMS Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    730 AMS Change of Command
    730 AMS Change of Command
    730 AMS Change of Command
    730 AMS Change of Command
    730 AMS Change of Command
    730 AMS Change of Command
    730 AMS Change of Command
    730 AMS Change of Command
    730 AMS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    730 AMS
    change of command
    730th Air Mobility Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery