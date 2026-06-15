730 AMS Change of Command

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Cataleya Carlson, 515th Air Mobility Operations commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Shawn Cox, 730th Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2026. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 730 AMS from Lt. Col. Shawn Cox to Maj. Erik Ritschard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)