From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Cataleya Carlson, 515th Air Mobility Operations commander, and Lt. Col. Shawn Cox, 730th Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, pose for a photo during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 01:22
|Photo ID:
|9755297
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-LX373-1016
|Resolution:
|3707x2466
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 730 AMS Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.