730 AMS Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn Cox, 730 Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2026. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 730 AMS from Lt. Col. Shawn Cox to Maj. Erik Ritschard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)