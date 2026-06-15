730 AMS Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn Cox, 730 Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, renders his final salute as commander during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2026. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)