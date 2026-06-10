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    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 8 of 8]

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    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Academy participants walk through an airfield hangar during a tour of joint base facilities. The installation visit served as the core field experience of the three-day academy, bridging the gap between daily administrative procurement tasks in Philadelphia and active-duty military operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9744035
    VIRIN: 260520-D-XF347-6923
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 8 of 8], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission

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    New Jersey Air National Guard
    DLA Troop Support
    Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support
    108th Wing
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
    Joint Base McGuire - Dix - Lakehurst

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