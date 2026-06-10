Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Academy participants walk through an airfield hangar during a tour of joint base facilities. The installation visit served as the core field experience of the three-day academy, bridging the gap between daily administrative procurement tasks in Philadelphia and active-duty military operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9744035
|VIRIN:
|260520-D-XF347-6923
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 8 of 8], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
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