DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission

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Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Academy participants walk alongside a KC-46 Pegasus aircraft assigned to the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 108th Wing during a flight line tour. Nearly 100 newer DLA Troop Support employees visited the joint base to observe how the equipment, clothing, and subsistence they procure directly support active global aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation missions.