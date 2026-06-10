A New Jersey Air National Guard airman from the 108th Wing points out the integrated components of a tactical bulletproof vest to Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Academy participants. The demonstration highlighted the direct link between the clothing and textile contracts managed by DLA in Philadelphia and the physical protection of service members on the front lines.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9744013
|VIRIN:
|260520-D-XF347-6851
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 8 of 8], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
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