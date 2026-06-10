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    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 7 of 8]

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    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    A New Jersey Air National Guard airman from the 108th Wing points out the integrated components of a tactical bulletproof vest to Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Academy participants. The demonstration highlighted the direct link between the clothing and textile contracts managed by DLA in Philadelphia and the physical protection of service members on the front lines.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9744013
    VIRIN: 260520-D-XF347-6851
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 8 of 8], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission

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    TAGS

    New Jersey Air National Guard
    DLA Troop Support
    108th Wing
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support
    Joint Base McGuire - Dix - Lakehurst

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