A Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Academy participant adjusts the straps of an emergency passenger parachute harness during a hands-on equipment brief. The demonstration provided DLA’s civilian workforce with a boots-on-the-ground perspective of the safety and survival systems relied upon by military aircrews daily.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9744007
|VIRIN:
|260520-D-XF347-1513
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 8 of 8], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
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