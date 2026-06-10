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    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 1 of 8]

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    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    A Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Academy participant adjusts the straps of an emergency passenger parachute harness during a hands-on equipment brief. The demonstration provided DLA’s civilian workforce with a boots-on-the-ground perspective of the safety and survival systems relied upon by military aircrews daily.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9744007
    VIRIN: 260520-D-XF347-1513
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 8 of 8], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission

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    TAGS

    New Jersey Air National Guard
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    DLA Troop Support
    108th Wing
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support

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