A Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support employee pulls the inflation cord on an aviation life preserver unit during an aircrew flight equipment demonstration with the 108th Wing. The hands-on exercise was part of the biannual Troop Support Academy, which connects civilian procurement specialists with the physical, life-saving gear they source for the warfighter.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9743994
|VIRIN:
|260520-D-XF347-2416
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 8 of 8], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
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