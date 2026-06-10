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    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 3 of 8]

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    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    A Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support employee pulls the inflation cord on an aviation life preserver unit during an aircrew flight equipment demonstration with the 108th Wing. The hands-on exercise was part of the biannual Troop Support Academy, which connects civilian procurement specialists with the physical, life-saving gear they source for the warfighter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9743994
    VIRIN: 260520-D-XF347-2416
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 8 of 8], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
    DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission

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    New Jersey Air National Guard
    DLA Troop Support
    108th Wing
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
    Joint Base McGuide-Dix-Lakehurst
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support

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