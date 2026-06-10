An employee from Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support examines the visor and communications system of a flight helmet at the 108th Wing's aircrew flight equipment facility. The interactive tour allowed DLA Troop Support Academy participants to inspect the specialized gear maintained by the New Jersey Air National Guard, highlighting the critical standards required in the strategic acquisition process.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9743998
|VIRIN:
|260520-D-XF347-2063
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission [Image 8 of 8], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission
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