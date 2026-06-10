DLA Troop Support Academy connects workforce to the warfighter mission

Date Taken: 05.20.2026 Date Posted: 06.11.2026 15:53 Photo ID: 9744026 VIRIN: 260520-D-XF347-4056 Resolution: 4608x3072 Size: 3.39 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

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